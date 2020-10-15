Atlanta Falcons close facility after positive Covid-19 test

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they are closing their training facility following at least one positive Covid-19 test.

The team has stopped all in-person work at their IBM Performance Field in Atlanta and will instead conduct operations virtually.

“Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually,” said the team in a statement.

Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually.



📝 - https://t.co/cbpHToID1b — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 15, 2020

This makes the Falcons the latest team in the NFL to halt in person operations amid positive Covid-19 cases. Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans closed their facility again after a staff member tested for Covid-19. Days earlier, the New York Jets sent their players and personnel home after a player was presumed positive.

The Falcons’ positive Covid-19 test was confirmed Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who added that there’s potentially more cases. The league is now working to confirm these cases through contract tracing.

While the one confirmed positive case isn’t a player, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, earlier this week Marlon Davidson, the team’s defensive lineman, was placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. This led to the Falcons putting intensive protocols in place for practice on Wednesday, according to NBC Sports.

The NFL is also prepared for the possibility that additional cases Thursday could end up being false positives, which would see the team return to in-person training.

Until then, Atlanta is taking precautions.

“This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials,” read the team’s statement about closing its facility. “The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.

The Falcons are slated to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. There’s no word yet on whether the game will continue as scheduled.