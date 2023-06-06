Atlanta lawmakers approve funds for controversial police training center

A controversial plan to build a massive public safety training center in Atlanta cleared its latest hurdle early Tuesday when lawmakers voted to help fund the facility dubbed “Cop City” by opponents.

Despite hearing more than 14 hours of testimonies by hundreds of people who oppose the project, the Atlanta City Council agreed to allocate $30 million toward development of the $90-million, 85-acre facility where police, firefighters and emergency responders would train.

The 11-4 vote around 5:30 a.m. local time prompted outrage and jeers within the chamber, where audience members chanted, "'Cop City' will not be built."

Activists march through the Atlanta Forest, the site of a proposed police training center, on March 4. Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images file

It comes after years of fierce opposition from protesters who worry the proposed campus could negatively impact the environment and would be used by police to “practice urban warfare.”

In January, officers fatally shot a 26-year-old environmental activist as workers across several agencies attempted to clear out the site. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as Tortuguita, shot at officers first without warning, wounding a state trooper.

Days later, a vigil in Atlanta honoring the slain activist ended in property damage and several arrests.

A photo of Manuel Teran at a makeshift memorial in Weelaunee People's park on Jan. 21 in Atlanta. Elijah Nouvelage / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ahead of the vote, more than 350 people signed up to give remarks during a public comment period, which began around 1 p.m. Monday.

Many of the speeches, which went into the night, were emotional and the vast majority were opposed to the development. Many said the center would not make the city safer but would perpetuate military-style policing and encourage the use of force.

The legislative body voted Monday in favor of amending its agenda to allow for more people who missed the sign-up period to speak.

In anticipation of the vote, officials closed several City Hall offices Monday, moved services online and issued a temporary ban on liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes from being carried into the building “due to increased security concerns.”

Tuesday’s vote means taxpayers will pay less than the city previously agreed upon, city officials said. The greenlighted legislation, they said, allows the city to consolidate multiple leases it currently pays for “suboptimal” training facilities that police and firefighters use separately. Such a move would save the city $200,000 annually or $6 million over 30 years, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ office said in a news release.

The Atlanta Police Foundation, the independent nonprofit group spearheading the project, has said it would privately raise the rest of the money needed to fund construction through philanthropic and corporate donations.

The proposed project includes creating a “mock city” for police and firefighter trainees, a shooting range and an emergency vehicle operations course, which would be a first for both the police and fire rescue departments, the Atlanta Police Foundation said.

The group said the new campus is necessary because current training facilities “fail to meet the training needs required of a major urban law enforcement agency,” which it said ultimately worsens morale, recruitment and retention issues.

The project would be built on a parcel of land that the city of Atlanta owns in unincorporated DeKalb County, around Intrenchment Creek and the South River Forest Basin.

The land is known as the Old Atlanta Prison Farm, where prisoners labored in poor working conditions for much of the 20th century. It is the only city-owned area large enough for such a project, the Atlanta Police Foundation said.

The group said it will not have to cut down acres of trees because the targeted parcel of land, which was cleared decades ago, does not currently have significant tree cover. The tree cover that does exist, it said, is overwhelmingly dominated by invasive species.

The Atlanta Police Foundation pledged to replace any hardwood tree destroyed in construction with 100 new ones. Nearly 300 acres will be preserved as green space, parkland and trails, it added.

The Atlanta City Council first approved the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in 2021, following anti-police violence protests. City officials said the new center would be integral to the reforms residents had been demanding, but protesters have been staunchly opposed.