Atlanta police fire officer who used stun gun on church deacon who died

Atlanta police have fired an officer who in August used a stun gun on a 62-year-old church deacon, who later died, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officer Kiran Kimbrough did not follow the department’s standard operating procedures during the Aug. 10 arrest of Johnny Hollman, who failed to sign a citation following an accident, according to a Tuesday statement from Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Kimbrough went ahead with the physical arrest without having a supervisor on scene, he said.

“I understand the difficult and dangerous job that our officers do each and every day throughout the city. I do not arrive at these decisions lightly,” Schierbaum said. “Only after a diligent review of all the facts, while ensuring the due process of our officers, do I arrive at my decision.”

Kimbrough’s attorney said in a statement the former officer “vehemently denies any wrongdoing or policy violations” and said his client’s actions did not cause Hollman’s death.

“He will appeal his termination reportedly predicated upon his failure to call for a supervisor when Mr. Hollman refused to sign a lawfully issued citation as he was legally obligated to do,” attorney Lance J. LoRusso said.

Flanked by relatives of Johnny Hollman, attorney Mawuli Davis, right, speaks to reporters Monday, outside the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta. Jeff Amy / AP

Relatives said Hollman, a church deacon, was driving home from Bible study at his daughter’s house and bringing dinner to his wife when he collided with another vehicle while turning across a busy street west of downtown Atlanta.

According to a previous police statement about the Aug. 10 incident, an officer was dispatched to the accident and determined the driver who was at fault. The officer tried to issue a traffic citation, but the driver was “agitated” and “uncooperative” and resisted when the officer tried to arrest the driver, police said.

“After several minutes struggling with the driver, the officer utilized his taser and, with the help of a witness, placed him into handcuffs. Once the driver was in handcuffs, the officer realized he was unresponsive and requested EMS to the scene,” police said. “The driver was taken to Grady Hospital and has been pronounced deceased.”

An autopsy determined Hollman’s manner of death was a homicide. The medical examiner found heart disease contributed to his death.

Kimbrough was hired as an Atlanta police cadet in March 2021 and became a police officer that October, according to Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council records. Those records show he had no disciplinary history.

Since Hollman’s death, police have changed policy to let officers write “refusal to sign” on a traffic ticket instead of arresting someone who won’t sign. The policy requires officers to inform drivers that a signature is not an admission of guilt. It just acknowledges receipt of the ticket and court date, police said.

Mawuli Davis, a lawyer for the Hollman family, said Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told him and relatives during a meeting that the video would be publicly released as soon as Willis concludes that all witnesses have been interviewed. That could be as soon as Thursday.

Police said Tuesday that body camera footage of the incident is part of a pending homicide investigation and won’t be released until the completion of that investigation as well as a pending administrative investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has an ongoing investigation as does the county’s district attorney’s office, police said.

According to a police incident report, Hollman’s 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was impounded and an officer found a Glock 22 40 mm gun in the console, and found under a back seat was bookbag that had two clear jars of nine baggies of marijuana, and 28.2 grams of an unknown substance, the report said.

On Aug. 17, Hollman’s grandson told police the gun in the center console was his and he was able to provide documents proving as much, police said.

Hollman family lawyer Davis said discussion of the marijuana is a “red herring” to smear Hollman after the fact, and that there’s no evidence Kimbrough knew about the drugs.

“None of that had anything to do with this officer’s behavior,” Davis said.