Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole fatally shot by his brother, police say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his stadium anthem "We Ready," was fatally shot, and his brother has been accused in the slaying, police said Thursday.

Officers were called to a gas station March 25 and found the mortally wounded performer, DeKalb County police said.

The victim, Arthur "Archie" Eversole was taken to a hospital before he died from his wounds April 3, police said.

Eversole's brother, Alexander Kraus, has been charged with murder. He was arrested without incident less than a quarter-mile away the night of the shooting, officials said.

It wasn't clear on Thursday if Kraus had an attorney.

Eversole is mourned by fans of Atlanta United FC, a club that entered MLS in 2017 but is already one of the league's most popular teams. Atlanta led the MLS in attendance last season and drew 67,523 at its home opener this year.

His "We Ready" is a favorite of club supporters and is played throughout Atlanta matches. The club said Thursday it's devastated by news of his passing.

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole," the team said. "A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters."

“In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches," the club continued. "Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

"We Ready" topped out at No. 64 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in July 2002.