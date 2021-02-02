IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Atlanta rapper Silento arrested in murder of his cousin

Silento, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, 23, was booked on suspicion of felony murder.
Rapper Silento performs onstage during a rehearsal for the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Ca., on March 10, 2016.Charley Gallay / KCA2016/Getty Images for Nickelodeon file
By Tim Stelloh and Kurt Chirbas

Atlanta rapper Silento was arrested in the killing of his cousin who was found shot to death last month in DeKalb County, Georgia, authorities said Monday.

Silento, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, 23, was booked Sunday on suspicion of felony murder, DeKalb County jail records show.

A DeKalb County Police Department incident report shows that officers found Frederick Rooks, 34, laying on a road in Panthersville, southeast of Atlanta, about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 21.

Rooks had been shot in the face and leg, the report says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors heard several gunshots and alerted authorities, the report says. Security video showed several cars fleeing and one honking its horn.

The department did not provide additional details about how investigators identified the rapper as the suspect.

Representatives for Silento did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Silento’s 2015 single, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” earned the rapper a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and nominations on television award shows.

Silento was arrested last year and accused of driving 143 mph on Interstate 85, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported. He told police he was speeding because he’d been followed after leaving a club in Gwinnett County, according to the station.

