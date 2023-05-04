The man accused of opening fire inside an Atlanta medical facility was charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault, jail records showed on Thursday.

Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, was expected to make his first court appearance later Thursday, one day after he allegedly shot five women and evaded police during an eight-hour-long manhunt.

CDC employee Amy St. Pierre, 39, was killed during Wednesday's gunfire.

The four women wounded were between the ages of 25 and 71, and identified in court papers as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger.

