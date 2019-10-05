Breaking News Emails
A Delaware man faces charges of battery, resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer after he choked a Walmart cashier in Florida in an attack captured on security video.
The attack at a Walmart in Stuart, about 40 miles north of West Palm Beach, happened early Wednesday evening, police said. The video released Saturday shows a suspect grabbing a cashier's head, choking her and pushing her into a counter.
Stuart police said in a statement that the suspect also attacked responding police after store security guards tried to subdue him.
The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Peter McGaughran of Wilmington, Delaware. The unidentified cashier was hospitalized with minor injuries.
The video shows a man walking around a bagging area and attacking the Walmart employee.
"When police arrived on scene, Mr. McGuaghran became combative as he attempted to kick and head-butt officers," the police statement reads.
He was jailed in lieu of $11,500 bail. The possible motive for the assault remained unclear Saturday afternoon.