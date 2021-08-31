Attendees who packed a recent City Council meeting in Independence, Missouri, which included debate over masks, may have been exposed to Covid-19, health officials said.

The city's Health and Animal Services Department said Monday that at least one person at the Aug. 16 meeting had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"All individuals in attendance at this meeting who were in the Chamber were likely exposed and should get tested, especially if showing any symptoms of Covid-19," the health department said in a statement.

The meeting drew a large crowd of mostly mask-less people, according to photos and video shared by reporter Nick Starling with NBC affiliate KSHB. During the meeting, many people spoke out against having a mask mandate for the city, citing freedoms and personal choice.

Independence City Council now talking about mask mandate. Here’s a little bit inside the meeting. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/IywPyYUAXk — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) August 17, 2021

The council voted 4-2 not to implement the mandate. If the order would have been approved, masks would have been required indoors when people from separate households were in the same room, according to KSHB.

Masks would have also been required for outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people in attendance.

Independence, about 10 miles east of Kansas City, has recently enforced — and then quickly dropped — mask mandates. In late July, the city put a mask mandate in place that required people to wear masks inside city buildings.

KSHB reported that the mandate went into effect on July 29, but by Aug. 3 Mayor Eileen Weir had reversed it and said masks were not required in city buildings.

“Following careful consideration, we are rescinding the public health order and returning to the public health advisory, which strongly encourages masks in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status,” the mayor said.