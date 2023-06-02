Attorney accused of rapes in Boston from 2007 and 2008 faces charges

An attorney accused in a series of sexual assaults in Boston more than a decade ago waived extradition in New Jersey on Thursday and was set to return to Massachusetts, officials said.

Matthew Nilo, 35, is charged with rape, kidnapping and assault counts from incidents that occurred in 2007 and 2008, according to Boston police.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston field office, said Nilo was an "accused serial rapist and kidnapper."

Nilo, who is formerly from the city’s North End, was arrested Tuesday outside his residence in Weehawken by the FBI and Boston police, Bonavolonta said.

Four victims have been waiting years to learn the identity of their attacker, he said.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston field office, speaks about the charges against Matthew Nilo on Tuesday. WBTS

"We certainly realize that identifying this individual does not ease their pain — nothing can," Bonavolonta said at a Tuesday news conference. "But hopefully it answers some questions."

Investigators used investigative genetic genealogy to help identify Nilo, he said, which uses DNA analysis but also traditional genealogy to develop leads. Boston police requested help in October and last month confirmation of Nilo's identity was made, he said.

Nilo will plead not guilty, his attorney, Jeff Garrigan, told reporters Thursday.

“He’s looking forward to fighting these charges and showing that he’s innocent,” Garrigan said.

The sexual assaults occurred in the area of Terminal Street in the Charlestown neighborhood in August and November 2007 and August and December 2008, Boston police said.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated rape; two counts of kidnapping; one count of assault with intent to rape; and one count of indecent assault and battery, according to police.

Nilo is an attorney who is from the Boston area, but after 2008 he also lived in Wisconsin, California and New York, Bonavolonta said.

Cowbell, a company that advertises cyber insurance, employed Nilo but has since suspended him, a spokesperson said.

Nilo was hired by the company in January after passing a background check and has been suspended pending further investigation, spokesman Justin Finnegan said in an email. The company did not say what role he held.

Authorities are asking anyone who thinks they were a victim or who has information to contact Boston police or the FBI.

Suffolk County, Mass., District Attorney Kevin Hayden said sexual assault cases are very challenging and difficult to solve.

“These are events with lingering and often life-changing ramifications for our victims,” Hayden said.

The technique used to identify Nilo is used to generate leads but "it's not the end all," Bonavolonta said.

"There is a significant amount of investigative steps that have to occur even after we've identified who we believe to be, in this case a suspect in an investigation, to corroborate all of it," he said.

It was also used to identify "The Lady of the Dunes," Massachusetts oldest unsolved homicide, as Ruth Marie Terry. Her body was found in 1974 on a Provincetown beach and remained unidentified until last year. Her killer has not been identified.