Attorney Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing from Stormy Daniels

A federal jury on Friday convicted Michael Avenatti of stealing from his former client, one-time adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who wrote an explosive 2018 book.

He was found guilty on both counts of wire fraud and identity theft for wrongly pocketing about $300,000 of the $800,000 advance that was paid to Daniels for her book, "Full Disclosure," which included details about an affair she says she had with Donald Trump before he was president.

The trial and conviction is the latest moment in Avenatti’s descent from his days as one of Trump's best-known critics.

Avenatti was convicted in 2020 of extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort and wire fraud in connection to threats he made against Nike, the sports equipment and apparel giant.

Last year, a federal judge sentenced him to 2½ years behind bars for those crimes. He is set to report to prison for that conviction later this year.

