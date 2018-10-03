Attorneys rest cases in Chicago Officer Jason Van Dyke's murder trial

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CHICAGO — Defense attorneys and prosecutors in the case of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald have rested their cases.

Officer Jason Van Dyke's attorneys rested first Wednesday without calling anymore witnesses. Prosecutors then called one rebuttal witness and rested a short time later.

Attorneys will return to court on Thursday to give their closing arguments to the jury.

The quiet ending of the trial came a day after explosive testimony from Van Dyke in which the officer maintained that squad car video didn't show his perspective. He contended that he saw the teen raise a knife at him. Video does not show that.

Van Dyke also said McDonald tried to get up after he fell to the ground when he was shot. The video does not support that.

Closing arguments could come as soon as Thursday.

Van Dyke, who is white, shot the black teenager 16 times.