Audience member shouts racial slur during Detroit Symphony Orchestra concert

An audience member shouted a racial slur during a Detroit Symphony Orchestra concert on Friday night, according to the orchestra.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the orchestra said it was "deeply disappointed by an incident."

"Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable," the statement read. "Live music is a profoundly human experience that taps into our emotions and provides us all with a sacred space for listening. We apologize that this space was violated."

The orchestra did not reveal which slur the audience member used.

The incident took place during a performance of "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends," according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is investigating the incident and plans to permanently ban the individual from attending their concerts.