Austin bombings suspect killed in police confrontation

The suspect in a spate of bombings across Austin, Texas, has been killed following a confrontation with police early Wednesday, two law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The police, FBI, and personnel with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been deployed to the section of I-35 where the incident happened, the ATF said in a tweet.

BREAKING: ATF is with @Austin_Police and @FBISanAntonio on I-35 at the scene of the individual suspected in the #packagebombmurders pic.twitter.com/JAZssOclMI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 21, 2018

The Austin Police Department described it as an "officer involved shooting" on a section of highway in Round Rock, a city in the Austin metropolitan area.

It happened at around 2 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET), according to NBC News affiliate KXAN.

The police investigation means the southbound lane of the highway will be closed for the next four hours while the northbound lane will remain open, it said.

Austin has been on edge after a series of package or other bombs detonated across the city over the past few weeks.

The most recent of these occurred Sunday when two people were injured by a device believed to have used a tripwire.

Authorities have warned that the devices appeared to be getting more sophisticated and asked residents of one neighborhood to stay indoors Monday.

The FBI has sent 350 special agents to the Texas capital as well as extra bomb squads.

"We are clearly dealing with a serial bomber," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said. "We will have to determine if we see a specific ideology behind this."

Andrew Blankstein reported from New York City, Alexander Smith reported from London.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for more updates.