Austin Majors, child actor from 'NYPD Blue', dead at 27

LOS ANGELES — Austin Majors, a child actor who got his start on "NYPD Blue," has died. He was 27.

The 27-year-old actor, who also went by the name Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died Saturday at a residence, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.

"Austin Majors (Setmajer-Raglin) was an artistic, brilliant and kind human being," his sister, Kali Majors-Raglin, said Monday. "Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career."

A cause of death has not yet been determined, pending further investigation, according to the coroner's office.

Majors was born in 1995, and by the end of the decade, was portraying Theo, son of "NYPD Blue" protagonist and Det. Andy Sipowicz (played by Dennis Franz).

Majors appeared in 48 episodes of the show through the mid-2000s, according to IMDB. He also appeared on other prime-time shows, including "E.R.," "According to Jim," "NCIS" and "How I Met Your Mother."

Kali Majors-Raglin said after graduating from the University of Southern California, where he studied film and television production, her brother displayed "a passion" for "directing and music producing."

Kali Majors-Raglin, an actor who has appeared on "ER" and "NCIS," said that her brother "never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy."

She said the two liked to backpack and volunteer at Kids With a Cause events.

"Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever," she said.