'Austin Powers' star Verne Troyer's death ruled a suicide

The death of "Austin Powers" actor Verne Troyer, who died in April at age 49, has been declared a suicide.

The Los Angeles County County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released an autopsy report on Troyer's death, ruling that the actor died from a "sequelae of alcohol intoxication." A test performed in April in reported that Troyer's blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Actor Verne Troyer attends The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus Premiere at the Palais De Festivals during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2009 in Cannes, France. Kristian Dowling / Getty Images file

Troyer, who is best known for his role as Dr. Evil's sidekick, Mini Me, in the "Austin Powers" films, had a history of depression, according to the report. Troyer had received treatment for alcohol abuse just a year prior to his death.

The actor's spokesperson released a statement to Troyer's social media pages in April hinting at a death by suicide.

"Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," the statement said. "Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."