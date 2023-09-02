Austin shopping center gunman didn’t know victims, police say

The gunman who shot two women at a Texas shopping center Thursday, killing one of them, did not know his victims, police said Friday.

The suspect, Tang-Kang Dave Chiang, 38, fatally shot himself after shooting the two women at The Arboretum shopping center in Austin around 5 p.m., police said.

“The motive is still under investigation at this time,” Austin police said in a statement.

The shooting took place in the Teapioca Lounge, which is a boba tea restaurant, police said in a statement.

Laura Jauregui, 64, was killed and another woman was shot and seriously injured, police said.

Teapioca Lounge said in a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the violence was senseless.

“We share in the collective sorrow that has befallen our community,” it said, adding that it was committed to the safety and well-being of everyone.

Austin police is are asking anyone with information, including photos or video of the incident, to contact police.