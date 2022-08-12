Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before a lecture in western New York

Famed author Salman Rushdie, who has endured death threats from extremists for decades, was stabbed Friday before a scheduled lecture in western New York, state police said.

About 11 a.m., a male suspect stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer, according to a news release from the department.

"Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known," state police said.

The interviewer suffered a minor head injury, according to officials.

A state trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. His name was not released.

The Associated Press said one of its reporters witnessed the attack on Rushdie, best known for “The Satanic Verses,” which has been banned in Iran and considered by some Muslims to be blasphemous.

NBC News has reached out to his representatives for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.