By Tim Stelloh

Authorities searching the Colorado property of a missing woman’s fiancé said Sunday that investigators completed their work without finding Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth, 29, vanished on Thanksgiving in what police in Woodland Park, northwest of Colorado Springs, have described as a suspicious disappearance.

She was last seen walking into a Safeway grocery store in Woodland Park. Three days later, her cell phone pinged to a location in Idaho, 800 miles away.

In a statement Sunday, the Woodland Park Police Department said roughly 75 people were involved in the Saturday search of Patrick Frazee’s property in nearby Florissant.

A backhoe was also used “to be as thorough as possible,” it said.

“We still have not found Kelsey,” the department said. “Investigators continue to conduct interviews and this case remains our number one priority.”

Authorities have not identified Frazee as a person of interest or a suspect in Berreth's disappearance, but Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said last week that Frazee was the last person to see her “face to face.”

“We have yet to have him sit down with...investigators and that’s what we’re asking for,” De Young told reporters, adding that Frazee was “communicating with us through his attorney and that’s about all I can say about that.”

But Frazee’s lawyer, Jeremy Loew, said his client has cooperated with police since Berreth, a flight instructor with Doss Aviation, went missing, turning over his cell phone and photos and providing a DNA sample.

"Mr. Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in this search," Loew said in a statement Friday. "We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation."

The Sunday statement from police said only that authorities had completed their search of Frazee’s property