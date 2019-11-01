Breaking News Emails
Authorities in the Denver area are searching for three gunmen, one of whom was armed with an AK-style weapon, who robbed an armored vehicle outside a bank Wednesday.
Video released Thursday by the FBI shows three suspects wearing black masks rush out of a parked sport-utility vehicle outside a Bank of Colorado in Greenwood Village t around 2:30 p.m. and enter the back of the Brink's truck.
A man who had opened the rear door of the vehicle just before the armed robbers struck is seen putting his hands up and kneeling while one of the suspects stands behind him. The other two enter the back of the armored truck and emerge with bags.
The FBI did not say that there were any injuries. The agency said in a statement that one of the suspects was armed with an AK-47 variant and the other two had semi-automatic handguns.
They were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks and sunglasses. They fled in a 2013 to 2016 gray Nissan Pathfinder with a stolen Colorado license plate, the FBI said.
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information in the heist.
An FBI spokeswoman declined to provide details such as the value of what was taken, or if anyone was tied up — in the video, one of the gunmen appears to be holding plastic tie restraints — saying that it is still an open and active investigation.
"Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly," the FBI said. The suspects were described as between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, two of whom have an average build and one of whom is heavyset.
A request for comment to the Brink’s Company was not immediately returned Thursday evening.
Greenwood Village is a community of around 14,000 in the Denver area, south of that city's downtown.
The FBI says that armored vehicle robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.