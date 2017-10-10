Authorities on Tuesday identified the officer killed in Monday night's shooting at Texas Tech, as new details emerged about the strange sequence of events that led up to the gunplay that the suspect even called "illogical."

Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. lost his life after a simple "welfare check" on a dorm room turned deadly.

When campus police originally arrived at the room of suspect Hollis A. Daniels, 19, for the check, they found what they called "drug paraphernalia."

The teen, who wasn't present when the officers first arrived, was also reported by a caller to have been in possession of a gun and may have made suicidal comments, according to Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath.

Soon after the cops' arrival, Daniels returned to the room, was arrested and taken back to the campus police station.

But as he was being processed he "pulled a gun," shooting East in the head, authorities said.

Various police documents filed in the case noted that Hollis was not handcuffed when he was left in a briefing room with East.

Once shots were fired, police found the mortally wounded officer with his firearm still holstered and a .45-caliber shell casing was on the floor, the documents said. East's bodycam was also missing.

Daniels fled the station and after an hour-long manhunt, he was apprehended and confessed to police that he had, "f---ed up," and he did, "something illogical," according to the documents.

Officer East is survived by his wife, Carmen, and two daughters, officials said.

The school held a memorial service for Tuesday evening, and launched a fund, to benefit his family.

University President Lawrence Schovanec said that the school coming together in grief has been the only silver lining of the last 24 hours.

"The sadness and tragedy is made more bearable by the love and care our students, staff, faculty have shown to family of Officer East," Schovanec said.