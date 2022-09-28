Authorities report an active shooter incident at Arkansas hospital

Authorities are investigating an active shooter incident at a hospital in Arkansas.

The Sherwood Police Department said in a statement: “We can confirm an active shooter at SVI. No other information will be released at this time.”

The hospital is CHI St. Vincent. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also investigating, officials said in a tweet.

“@ATFNewOrleans special agents are responding to reports of a shooting incident at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, AR. Follow our local LE partners for updates.”

NBC affiliate KARK of Little Rock reported a hospital spokesperson said a lockdown was confirmed shortly after 11 a.m. Video from the scene showed multiple agencies responding, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas State Police and agents with the ATF, the news outlet reported.

Sherwood is about 10 miles northeast of Little Rock.

No other information was immediately available Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.