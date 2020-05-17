Authorities search for suspect who allegedly shot deputy during traffic stop in Baton Rouge

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect after a deputy was shot during a routine traffic stop Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

A deputy attempted to stop a man who appeared to be falling asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle at around 7:00 a.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. The deputy then pursued the man, who refused to stop.

The suspect allegedly shot at the deputy from his back windshield before crashing and fleeing into a wooded area.

“The Deputy was transported to the hospital and subsequently released with a graze wound,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have evacuated residents living nearby and set up a perimeter by the Amite River. Multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are assisting in the search for the suspect.