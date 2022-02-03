Authorities searching for 2-day-old baby in Tennessee after mother found fatally shot

Authorities in Tennessee were searching for a newborn baby Wednesday after her mother was found with a fatal gunshot wound south of Memphis, police said.

In a statement, the Memphis Police Department identified the 2-day-old girl as Kennedy Hoyle.

Kennedy Hoyle. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Kennedy's 27-year-old mother, who has not been identified, was found dead in a car Tuesday night, the department said.

Officers had been dispatched on a report of an abandoned vehicle.

The woman was last seen with Kennedy, but the child wasn't in the car, the department said. An unidentified man "known" to the victim was detained, the department said, but Kennedy had not yet been found.

In an Amber Alert issued Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation described Kennedy as 6 pounds and 17 inches long. She was last seen wearing pink pants and a black and white polka dot onesie, the agency said.

NBC affiliate WMC-TV of Memphis reported that authorities from multiple agencies were searching around Mud Island, near downtown Memphis, for the girl Wednesday.

The girl's grandmother, April Campbell, who was near the search effort, pleaded for Kennedy's return, telling the station: "I just want my grandbaby — that's all I want."

"Why would somebody want to hurt a baby?" she added. "She is precious. She didn’t do anything to you. Y’all could have taken her to a fire department, a police station, dropped her off on somebody’s porch. I’m just praying that she ain’t hurt.”