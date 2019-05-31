Breaking News Emails
Authorities have shifted their focus for the search of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl to Arkansas after receiving information that she was killed and her body was left on a rural road in the state.
Houston Police said in a tweet Friday that homicide detectives were en route to Arkansas to assist local authorities in finding Maleah Davis, who was reported missing on May 4 by her mother's former fiancé Derion Vence. He has been jailed in connection to her disappearance.
Sheriff James Singleton of Hempstead County said Friday that a black trash bag with a foul odor and containing blood was found in Fulton, Arkansas. Singleton said that it is still early in the investigation and it is not yet clear if the bag is connected to Maleah.
Police began searching in Arkansas after Quanell X, a civil rights activist who up until recently was a spokesman for Maleah's mother, said that Vence had confessed to him that he killed the little girl and left her body along a road in Hope, which is about 13 miles from Fulton.
Quanell told NBC News that Vence told him Maleah's death was an accident and after allegedly killing her he drove roughly five hours to Hope, Arkansas, where he left the body on the side of a road.
Vence, 26, was arrested on May 11 on charges of tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse after investigators found a laundry basket and gas can in a vehicle he was driving the day he reported Maleah missing.
Vence had told Houston police that he was driving to the airport to pick up Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, when he was attacked by three men while checking on a flat tire. Vence said the alleged attackers took Maleah but let him and his 2-year-old son go.
In documents that were filed by Harris County prosecutors, Vence said he "walked with his 2-year-old son and they eventually got a ride from an unknown female" to a hospital, which is when he reported Maleah missing.
The car Vence was driving was later found in Missouri City, Texas, by investigators. Authorities said in the court documents that two dogs "trained to sniff the scent of a cadaver" were drawn to the trunk of the vehicle.
Police also said that surveillance video from the hospital showed Vence was dropped off in that same car. They have not said who was driving.
Surveillance video from a neighbor's home showed that when Vence did leave to go to the airport, his son was the only child with him. A search of the family's home also turned up drops of blood in the hallway that matched DNA taken from Maleah's toothbrush.