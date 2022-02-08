An auto body shop in suburban New Jersey found human remains in a car's grill and undercarriage on Monday, which investigators say came from a fatal pedestrian-involved multi-car December crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The Good Year Auto shop in Linden, a town just west of New York City's Staten Island borough, declined to comment Tuesday "out of respect for both parties — the customer and the victim."

Capt. Christopher Guenther of the Linden Police Department said that the woman was involved in the "documented" crash in the pre-dawn hours of Dec. 29 in which a man pushing a shopping cart was fatally struck on the New Jersey Turnpike by multiple cars.

No charges are being filed against the woman who brought her car for service to the Linden auto shop, and Guenther said the Linden Police Department turned over their investigation to the Essex County medical examiner because the driver's car was surveyed after the incident and "for whatever reason, these body parts were not discovered during the initial investigation."

"She may have thought she ran over some kind of debris, but as it turned out it was some remains," Guenther said. "She wasn't the initial striking vehicle, and for whatever reason, this stuff was underneath her car for around a month."

Two of the drivers were injured in the incident near Newark, NJ.com reported.