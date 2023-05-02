Autopsy shows tech executive Bob Lee consumed alcohol, cocaine and ketamine before he was killed

Bob Lee, the Cash App founder stabbed to death in San Francisco last month, ingested alcohol, cocaine and ketamine before he was killed, an autopsy report revealed on Monday.

The 43-year-old tech executive also had a compound that forms when alcohol and cocaine mix, called cocaethylene, in his system when he died, along with metabolized byproducts of cocaine and ketamine, according to findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The analysis listed the allergy medication cetirizine (best known by the brand name Zyrtec), as well.

The report, by Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Ellen Moffatt, didn't make a link between those substances and Lee's cause of death, which was listed as multiple stab wounds. The manner and method death, Moffatt concluded, was homicide by sharp injury.

Lee suffered three stab wounds: two the chest and one to his hip. One of those chest wounds was between 2 and 3 inches deep and pierced the "right lateral anterior inferior ventricle of the heart" and the "right posterior lateral inferior ventricle," the medical examiner said.

MobileCoin Chief Product Officer Bob Lee. via MobileCoin

Lee was stabbed at about 2:30 a.m. local time on April 4. Doctors worked for nearly four hours to try to save his life, but Lee was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:49 a.m.

The killing renewed debates over public safety in San Francisco, where Mayor London Breed has pledged to crack down on crime.

“Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately,” Elon Musk tweeted in reply to a user who said Lee had been a friend.

But it turned out the suspect, Nima Momeni, knew Lee.

Momeni, 38, owns an IT business and lives in the East Bay city of Emeryville. He and Lee allegedly got into an argument over Momeni's sister prior to the stabbing, according to court documents.

At one point, his sister allegedly sent a text to Lee referencing the verbal confrontation.

“Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you,” she wrote, according to the documents.

Momeni was arrested on April 13 and faces murder charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.