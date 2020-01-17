An avalanche in Northern California killed at least one skier and seriously injured another, authorities said.
The disaster unfolded at 10:16 a.m. at the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort's Subway ski run near Lake Tahoe, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies and Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue rushed to the scene to look for victims.
"One fatality and one serious injury confirmed," the sheriff's department said.
As of midday Friday, Alpine Meadows had reported 18 inches of snowfall in the past 24 hours. And in neighboring Squaw Valley, 25 inches of snow had fallen in the last 24 hours.
"A male skier sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office," according to statement by the resort. "A second male skier sustained severe lower-body injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance."
Officials believe those two skiers were the only people harmed.
"Witnesses to the incident saw no other individuals involved, no additional individuals have been reported missing and the search was declared complete at 11:45 a.m.," according to the resort.
Alpine Meadows Ski Resort is on the California side of Lake Tahoe, about 115 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento and about 45 miles southwest of Reno, Nevada.
This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates