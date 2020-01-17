Avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort kills one person, seriously injures another

An avalanche in Northern California killed one skier and seriously injured another on Friday, following heavy snow fall in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, authorities said.
The disaster unfolded at 10:16 a.m. at the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort's Subway ski run near Lake Tahoe, officials said.
"We have one confirmed fatality and we have another victim with serious injuries," Placer County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Powers said.
Following an hours-long search search by deputies, skiers with the Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue and dogs specially trained for avalanche searches, first responders ended their operation at about 1 p.m.
"After a thorough search, SAR volunteers and avalanche dogs confirmed no further victims," the sheriff's department said.
As of midday Friday, Alpine Meadows had reported 18 inches of snowfall in the past 24 hours. And in neighboring Squaw Valley, 25 inches of snow had fallen in the last 24 hours.
"A male skier sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office," according to statement by the resort. "A second male skier sustained severe lower-body injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance."
Alpine Meadows Ski Resort is on the California side of Lake Tahoe, about 115 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento and about 45 miles southwest of Reno, Nevada.