Avalanche at Tahoe ski resort triggers search mission

An avalanche Wednesday morning at Palisades Tahoe, a ski resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., has triggered a search mission by the resort's mountain operations teams.

It was not immediately clear if there were any deaths or injuries.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, according to an update from the office on social media. The post, shared nearly two hours after the snow slide, did not include any other information.

A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff Sgt. David Smith told The Associated Press there are currently “no confirmed reports” of anyone trapped under the snow slide. Still, search and rescue teams are assessing the area, he said.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately reply to a request for information from NBC News.

The avalanche, which happened about 9:30 a.m. local time, was on the Palisades side of the resort mountain, Palisades Tahoe said. The resort closed both sides of the mountain for the remainder of Wednesday.

There was a risk for a potential avalanche on Wednesday, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center, which pointed to a strong winter storm in the area as the cause.

Video from Live Storms Media shows numerous fire trucks and police vehicles at the snowy resort. The outlet reported medical personnel was working on patients inside the resort's medical building.

The outlet described the avalanche as "major" and resulted in "numerous entrapments and injuries." Olympic Valley Firefighters told LSM that at least one patient was receiving CPR and another was being treated for a broken leg.

Multiple people were reportedly buried in the avalanche, eyewitnesses told The Weather Channel.

"It's currently all hands on deck," one firefighter told LSM.

The Palisades Tahoe resort, in Olympic Valley, Calif., sits on the western side of Lake Tahoe and is just more than 40 miles from Reno.