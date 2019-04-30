Breaking News Emails
A fast-food employee near Houston allegedly punched a co-worker after he gave away the ending of the blockbuster Marvel superhero movie, "Avengers: Endgame," authorities said Tuesday.
Justin Gregory Surface, 33, was issued an assault citation on Sunday night following the superhero-inspired altercation at Domino’s Pizza, at 116 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood, Texas, according to a statement by Friendswood police.
The citation is for a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Surface punched a 24-year-old male colleague once in the chest after the victim let slip a major plot development near the movie's end, Friendswood police officer Lisa Price told NBC News on Monday.
Surface could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Officer Price said reading her department's report on the incident spoiled the ending for her. Asked if she still plans to see it, she said, "Of course I will!"
The three-hour movie demolished box-office records in its opening weekend with $350 million in North American ticket sales and $1.2 billion worldwide. "Endgame" is the Disney's fourth installment of the "Avengers" film series and a culmination of 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.