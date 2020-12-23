Ax-wielding vandal smashes widows of North Dakota senator's Fargo office

Police in Fargo, North Dakota, say they have positively identified the ax-wielding suspect in the vandalism of the offices of U.S. Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.).

Police have identified a suspect in connection to the incident at Senator John Hoeven's office. Fargo Police Dept.

Surveillance video from Friday evening showed a masked man walking up a staircase toward the office's closed door, using an ax to smash the window, and wrenching the safety glass from the frame before calmly walking away.

Hoeven's office is located near downtown Fargo's Skywalk, a glass-enclosed pedestrian walkway that connects two buildings on North Broadway Drive.

A spokesperson for Hoeven did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment. Telephone calls to his offices in Fargo and Washington went unanswered.

The Fargo Police Department wrote on Facebook that a report on the suspect will be forwarded to the state's attorney when completed.

Reached by telephone Wednesday, the Cass County States Attorney confirmed to NBC News that they had not yet received the case report from the Fargo Police Department.