Baby, 11-year-old killed in New Jersey house fire

Two children died overnight in a New Jersey house fire, investigators said Thursday.

An 8-month old an 11-year-old were killed in the Jersey City blaze, which started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

In a statement posted to Twitter, officials said the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating the fire. The cause has not been released.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating a fatal fire that occurred last night at 470 MLK Drive just after 11:30 pm in which an 11-year-old child and an 8-month-old child died. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) February 11, 2021

Hudson County authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back again for updates.