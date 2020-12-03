A 1-year-old boy was gunned down Wednesday night as he rode in a car along the Washington D.C.-Maryland border, authorities said.

The baby was traveling with a man and another child near 5700 Southern Avenue SE when their vehicle was attacked at about 9:30 p.m., police said.

"That car was struck multiple times, so as many as 10, maybe more" shots struck the vehicle, Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters.

Paramedics rushed the 1-year-old child, who was the only one in the car struck by gunfire, to a nearby hospital where he died, officials said.

Investigators believe the fatal shots were fired from another car.

"That's what we're assuming right now but that's subject to change," Newsham said.

The scene of the shooing, Southern Avenue SE, acts as the border between between the District of Columbia and Prince George's County, Maryland.

Police are hopeful witnesses will step forward.

"This is a pretty well-traveled area, if they saw something ... suspicious please give us a call," Newsham said. "If you're in this neighborhood and you have a video a home camera, take a look at that camera, see if it caught something of significance."

Police are looking for a dark gray sports-utility vehicle with tinted windows that was spotted speeding away from the neighborhood when gunfire erupted.