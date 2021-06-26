Baby delivered after mother shot in Dallas road rage attack

A baby was delivered successfully after their mother was shot in a Dallas road rage attack Friday night, police said.

The victim was riding in a car with her boyfriend about 10:30 p.m. when he had a dispute with someone near Great Trinity Forest Way and Murdock Road, according to police and NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. That person opened fire once, striking the pregnant woman, authorities said in an emailed statement.

A pregnant woman was shot during a road rage incident in southeast Dallas on June 25, 2021. NBC5 / Dallas

She was taken to hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, according to officials. Her name has not been released.

"The baby has been delivered and is doing well," the Dallas Police Department said in the statement.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, and police said Saturday afternoon no updates were available.