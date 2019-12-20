Law enforcement agencies were investigating at a home near Houston on Thursday in a search that was reportedly connected to a Texas mother and infant who have been missing for a week.
Craig Cummings with the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston that investigators were at the home in Jersey Village in connection with the disappearance of Heidi Broussard and her 3-week-old daughter, who were last seen in Austin on Dec. 12. The FBI confirmed it was at the site late Thursday but declined to comment further.
A 1-month-old baby was found safe at the home just before 11 p.m., said Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department public information officer Lt. Daniel Arizpe, but the identity of that infant has not been released. Arizpe said a call about a child, who was later taken to a hospital, came from Child Protective Services. He said the baby had no obvious injuries but did not provide any other details.
An Austin police representative did not immediately return requests for comment late Thursday.
Broussard, 33, hasn't been seen since she dropped off her 6-year-old son at Austin's Cowan Elementary School around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 12, officials have said.
She left the school with her newborn, Margot Carey, and investigators believe they returned to their apartment complex before Broussard and Margot disappeared, police have said.
Broussard’s boyfriend, Shane Carey, who is Margot's father, said earlier this week that her car was at the apartment the day she disappeared, but she wasn't there.
He said all of Broussard's belongings, including her identification and the baby's diaper bag, were still in the apartment.
Close friends of Broussard’s told NBC News this week there is no chance the mother would have left of her own accord without her son.
Jersey Village is a community of around 7,600 in Harris County northwest of Houston, and about 130 miles east of Austin.