One person has been charged in connection with the disappearance of Austin mother Heidi Broussard and her newborn after a body believed to be the woman's was found Thursday at a home, according to police and her family.
A healthy baby was also found at the Houston residence, Austin police said Friday. The infant is in the care of Texas' Child Protective Services, and DNA testing is underway to confirm the baby was Broussard's 3-week-old, Margot.
Detective Brad Herries told reporters Friday afternoon the infant's looks are "consistent" with those of Margot. "The baby seems to be in very good health," FBI Agent Christopher Combs added.
The missing woman's mother, Tammy Broussard, said early Friday that police told her the body found in Harris County is likely that of her daughter, who has been missing since Dec. 12. Tammy Broussard said the body was found in a car trunk.
Megan Fieramusca, also known as Maygen Humphrey, is a friend of Heidi Broussard who's been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse, according to court records.
The body and baby were found at a property affiliated with the suspect, NBC News has learned.
Fieramusca had an Amazon baby registry with a due date that correlates to that of Margot's. Friends of the suspect told NBC News she said she was pregnant.
Austin police said in a statement Friday that an autopsy was being conducted to identify the body. Herries said "early indications are that this is Heidi."
Online records from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences indicate that the cause of death for Heidi Broussard is strangulation.
Craig Cummings with the Texas Department of Public Safety previously told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston that investigators were at a Harris County home in connection with the missing mother and her infant.
Authorities Friday said a tip led them to the location Thursday where the baby was found.
Because the investigation was "ongoing and active," further details were being withheld, Herries said.
Heidi Broussard, 33, and her baby were last seen in Austin around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, when she dropped off her 6-year-old son at an elementary school, police have said.
Heidi Broussard’s boyfriend, Shane Carey, who is Margot's father, said earlier this week that her car was at the apartment in Austin the day she disappeared, but she wasn't there.
He said all of Broussard's belongings, including her identification and the baby's diaper bag, were still in the apartment.
Broussard's close friends told NBC News this week there is no chance she would have left of her own accord without her son.