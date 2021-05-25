Baby girl survives after mother pregnant with her fatally shot by stray bullet in Texas

A newborn was delivered and remains in the hospital after the woman who was pregnant with the baby died from a stray bullet that entered her apartment Monday evening, officials in Baytown, Texas, said.

Dominique Million, 23, was hit in the head in a shooting outside her home at about 6:30 p.m, according to the Baytown police and city manager. Million, who was pregnant at the time, was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injures.

The baby girl, however, was delivered successfully and remains at the hospital, authorities said. It's unclear how far along in the pregnancy Million was at the time of the delivery and what the baby’s current condition is.

A police investigation into the shooting found that a 20-year-old man was shot in the back and killed while standing outside the apartment. Detectives learned that unidentified suspects in a maroon vehicle and a black vehicle were exchanging fire near the apartment complex, according to Baytown police.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can provide tips to the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.