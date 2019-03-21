Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 21, 2019, 12:09 AM GMT By Phil Helsel

The FBI is now assisting in the search for a missing 8-month-old girl who was last seen on Saturday, officials said.

Chris Bavender, spokeswoman for the FBI’s Indianapolis division, said Wednesday that the federal agency is assisting in the search for 8-month-old Amiah Robertson, who officials said was last seen on Saturday. She said that Indianapolis police is the lead agency.

"We routinely assist our law enforcement partners when needed," she said.

A "silver alert" was issued for Amiah by Indiana State Police on Tuesday that said the child is missing from Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. "She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," the alert said.

The alert urged anyone with information to contact Indianapolis police.

NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis reported Wednesday that investigators say Amiah's family told them they didn't believe the infant was in any danger, but after receiving conflicting stories, police decided the 8-month-old could be at risk, so they put out the alert.

Indianapolis police spokeswoman Aliya Wishner on Wednesday confirmed that report.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. FBI Indianapolis

Amiah is described ias an 8-month-old white female, 23 inches tall, 13 pounds, with blond hair with blue eyes.

Wishner said that some items were found near the White River at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, but it has not been confirmed that those are connected to the case.

"It's unclear if they are related to the baby, but we're doing our due diligence and following up with all leads,” Wishner said. She did not say what the items were.

Indianapolis police said Wednesday that detectives "want to continue to urge the public to call in any tips that could assist with the investigation and lead to the location of Amiah."