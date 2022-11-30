IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From backyard colossus to Midtown jewel: Journey of the Rock Center Christmas tree

See the transformation as a tree from humble roots becomes a celebrated Christmas symbol.
Image:
Local residents look on as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is guided onto a truck on Nov. 10 in Queensbury, NY.Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
By Associated Press and Matthew Nighswander

In a ceremony dating back to 1933, the Rockefeller Center tree will be lit Wednesday night, completing the metamorphosis of a backyard giant into one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.

Construction workers pooled their money in 1931 to buy the first tree to grace the plaza, a 20-foot high balsam fir with garlands made by their families. Rockefeller Center decided to make the tree an annual tradition and the first tree-lighting was two years later.

Image: Rockefeller tree
Construction workers line up to get paid beside the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Christmas Eve in 1931. AP

This year an 82-foot tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce made a 200-mile journey to New York City on a flatbed truck.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
Workers steady the tree after its arrival in Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12. Craig Ruttle / AP
Image:
A rigger prepares the tree for craning. Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer

The tree, whose lower branches extend 50 feet in diameter, will be aglow with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound star covered in 3 million crystals.

Image:
Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated the tree, drives a spike into the trunk.Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Workers prepare The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

The tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m. until midnight.

Image:
Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer

After the holidays, the tree will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity.

Image: Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center
A couple takes in the scene after the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in 1962.Bettmann Archive