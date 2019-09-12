Breaking News Emails
A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday for the Bahamas, less than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian devastated the commonwealth's northwest region as a Category 5 hurricane.
The U.S. National Weather Service issued an advisory warning that tropical storm conditions are expected in the northwest Bahamas, including the Abaco Islands, by late Friday. No significant storm surge is anticipated as the storm is only predicted to give off two to four inches of rain.
The Abaco Islands were pummeled earlier this month by Hurricane Dorian, a storm that wrecked boats and flipped-over cars in the streets. After the storm, the area was filled with flattened houses, crushed businesses and mangled playgrounds.
Hurricane Dorian's death toll in the Bahamas climbed to 50 on Monday as 1,300 others remain unaccounted for.
A Trump administration official told NBC New Wednesday that the U.S. will not grant temporary protected status to people from the Bahamas after the devastating storm.
The status would have allowed Bahamians to work and live in the U.S. until it is deemed safe to return home. The same status is currently granted to over 300,000 people living in the U.S. from 10 countries, including the victims of Haiti’s 2010 earthquake.
Bahamians can still come to the U.S. temporarily, if they have the right travel documents, but will not be granted work permits.
As of Monday, 1,500 victims of Dorian had come to the U.S. after the hurricane swept through the Bahamas.