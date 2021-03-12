Bahamas resort's Covid offer: Free stay or private jet ride for guests who test positive

A Bahamas hotel chain hopes to lure American travelers with an odd offer: Catch Covid-19 and stay for free.

Baha Mar guests can take on-site rapid Covid-19 testing and if any of those swabs come back positive, they'll have the choice of a complimentaryprivate jet home or a free, 14-day quarantine in a suitewith a daily dining credit of $150.

"It is our hope that through this program, our guests will feel confident when booking a stay with us, as well as valued and supported by the Baha Mar family should any issues arise during their trip," the hotel chain said of its "Travel with Confidence" initiative.

The program was rolled out three weeks ago and is still operating, a company representative said Friday.

It wasn't clear Friday whether any recent guests of the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar or Rosewood Baha Mar had been forced to take advantage of the luxurious Covid-19 freebies.

"In this ever-changing travel environment, it is our goal to alleviate travelers' concerns surrounding Covid-19, in an effort to ensure the health, safety and comfort of our guests," Baha Mar said in a statement.

"Our 'Travel with Confidence' program is the first of its kind in the industry, providing travelers with added peace of mind and the option to safely return home, or quarantine at no added expense — the choice is theirs."

The push to draw Americans is a far cry from spring 2020 when citizens of the United States, with more Covid-19 deaths by far than any nation in the world, had relatively few travel options. But Bermuda has been a steady option for Americans seeking a getaway since July 1.