Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 6:17 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A staff member at a Baltimore, Maryland high school was shot Friday by a person visiting the school, police said.

The shooting was reported after 12 p.m. ET at Frederick Douglass High School.

The staff member, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. The suspected shooter was arrested at the school, Baltimore Police said on Twitter.

"Students and staff are safe," the school district tweeted, adding that school will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m. "to enable the police investigation."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.