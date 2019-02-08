Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 6:17 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 8, 2019, 7:23 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A hall monitor at a Baltimore, Maryland high school was shot Friday by a man visiting the school, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 12 p.m. ET at Frederick Douglass High School.

Baltimore police said they believe the suspected shooter, 25, was trying to confront someone at a meeting happening at the school.

The suspect shot the school employee, 56, after he was confronted in the vestibule, according to authorities.

The staff member, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Maaliyah Cobb, an 11th grader at the school, told NBC News that the shooting happened during her lunch period and teachers made students go inside their classrooms.

“My chest began to feel tight,” she said. “Everything just happened so fast.”

Officers were in the main office of the school at the time of the shooting and quickly took the suspect in custody, police said.