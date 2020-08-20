Baltimore light rail collides with car downtown, killing 1 and injuring 2

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A car and light rail train collided in downtown Baltimore on Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring two more, authorities said.

#BCFD is on scene N. Howard & W. Mulberry St for a fatal accident involving a car & @mtamaryland An adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene & a 7-year-old & a 30-year man taken to the hospital w/ non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZTtrLH0abf — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 20, 2020

The fatal crash happened about a dozen blocks west of City Hall and about the same distance north of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 30-year-man and 7-year-old child were taken to the hospital, the fire department said. Both are of those injured are expected to survive.

