Baltimore light rail collides with car downtown, killing 1 and injuring 2

A woman died in the crash on Thursday morning and a 30-year-old man and 7-year-old child were injured.

By David K. Li

A car and light rail train collided in downtown Baltimore on Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring two more, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened about a dozen blocks west of City Hall and about the same distance north of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 30-year-man and 7-year-old child were taken to the hospital, the fire department said. Both are of those injured are expected to survive.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.