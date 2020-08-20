Baltimore light rail collides with car downtown, killing 1 and injuring 2

By David K. Li
A car and light rail train collided in downtown Baltimore on Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring two more, authorities said.
The fatal crash happened about a dozen blocks west of City Hall and about the same distance north of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 30-year-man and 7-year-old child were taken to the hospital, the fire department said. Both are of those injured are expected to survive.
This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.