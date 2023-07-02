At least 2 dead and 28 injured in Baltimore mass shooting, police say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

At least two people were killed and dozens injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The two people killed were both adults but neither has been identified. Police confirmed 28 others were injured, three of them critically.

"Our hearts and prayers are going out to the families sending out to the families and friends of these victims as well as the community in our entire city," said Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a press conference.

Police first received calls around 12.30 Sunday morning.

"This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told the same press conference

"I want those who are responsible to hear me, hear me very clearly, we will not stop until we find you. and we will find you."

Addressing the perpetrators directly, the mayor said: "I hope, every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took, and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."

The shooting happened at a block party taking place in in Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes neighborhood.

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates soon.