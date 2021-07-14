Baltimore officer charged with murder after stepson is found hidden in home's wall

A Baltimore police officer has been charged with murder in the death of his 15-year-old stepson, whose body was found hidden in the wall of his home.

Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested July 6 on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death, according to online court records filed on Tuesday.

He is being held without bond.

The charges relate to the death of Dasan Jones, according to NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore. Jones was Banks' stepson, the news station reported.

The teen's body was found last week during a search of Banks' Anne Arundel County home after Jones' mother contacted police and said she could not reach her son by phone. The mother, who is married to Banks, told police that she believed her son was being held against his will, according to the affiliate, citing charging documents.

Police went to Banks' home and questioned him. He allegedly told authorities Jones was not there and that the teen had left his packed bags by the back door. Banks then gave police permission to search his home, the charging documents say.

During the search, police discovered a white blanket covering a hole in the wall in an upstairs loft. Banks told the officers it was his gun safe, WBAL reported.

When police looked inside, they found a body that was later identified as Jones, according to the outlet.

The charging documents state that two of Banks' children were at the home and he asked if he could kiss them after he was placed in handcuffs. He then allegedly tried to grab an officer's gun, WBAL reported.

According to the news station, Anne Arundel police had previously been called to Banks' home after his wife sought an order of protection in June. She said that she had suffered mental and emotional abuse and accused Banks of stalking her.

Warren Brown, an attorney for Banks, could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brown previously told The Baltimore Sun that his client said he found Jones dead in a bathtub and believed the teen had committed suicide.

Baltimore police said Banks has been with the department since 2018 and was already suspended for an undisclosed reason. A police spokesman said he could not give specific details because an internal affairs investigation is ongoing.

Following Banks' arrest, he was suspended without pay while the case is investigated by authorities in Anne Arundel County, according to the Baltimore police spokesman. Anne Arundel police declined to comment, saying that more information will be provided at a press conference Wednesday morning.