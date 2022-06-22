IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

Ferguson’s cause of death was not immediately clear. A tweet from the team said he was “a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality.”
NFL: DEC 26 Ravens at Bengals
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio.Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images file
By Elisha Fieldstadt

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Tuesday night, the team announced Wednesday. He was 26.

“We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

A tweet from the team said he was "a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality."

The linebacker played college football at Louisiana Tech before joining the Ravens. He was preparing for his fourth season with the team.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.