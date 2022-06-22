Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Tuesday night, the team announced Wednesday. He was 26.

“We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

The linebacker played college football at Louisiana Tech before joining the Ravens. He was preparing for his fourth season with the team.