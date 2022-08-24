Shootings in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore lead to 3 dead and 9 wounded

Three people died and nine were wounded in separate shootings just minutes apart on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

Washington D.C. police were called at 12:49 p.m. to O Street NW where five people were shot, two fatally, officials said.

Police are looking for a black sports-utility vehicle that was driving south on Capitol Street NW and turned right on O street when "at least two shooters" stepped out of that car and opened fire at people outside a senior citizens home, said Ashan Benedict, the executive assistant chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

"We're going to need the public's assistance on this one," Benedict told reporters in hopes witnesses come forward and/or provide video footage.

It wasn't immediately clear if the victims were residents of the home for seniors.

That block where gunfire erupted in D.C., Benedict said, is known as an "open air drug market."

"MPD routinely polices this area and makes arrests for narcotics violations, but folks essentially get back out," Benedict said. "So this is an ongoing problem for us. So we need the community's help to continue to quell the disturbance in this area, unfortunately, that's led to the point that five people were shot today. That's unacceptable."

In Baltimore, at 12:24 p.m., officers rushed to the corner of Shirley and Park Heights Avenues at about 12:24 p.m. as “two victims were located at the scene” and five “victims suffering from gunshot wounds walked into area hospitals seeking treatment,” according to a statement from Baltimore police.

One of those two found at the scene died as police searched for a suspect in a silver Lexus sedan, police said.

All the victims in both shootings are men, but they were not immediately identified.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.