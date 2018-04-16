Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Bank of America confirmed Wednesday that it will no longer lend to gun-manufacturing companies that produce “military style” weapons for civilians.

The bank made the decision after what Anne Finucane, the bank's vice chairman, called "intense conversations" about company values and intentions.

“We want to contribute in any way we can to reduce these mass shootings,” Finucane said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "We have had intense conversations over the last few months. And it's our intention not to finance these military-style firearms for civilian use."

Remington, Vista Outdoor and Sturm Ruger are three clients affected by the decision, CNBC reported. Bank of America ranks as the second-largest bank in the U.S. by assets.

Anne Finucane speaks during Advertising Week on Sept. 29, 2016, in New York. John Lamparski / Getty Images for Advertising Week file

The news comes just less than a month after Citigroup placed restrictions on its business partners, including new policies that require retail sector clients to refuse the sale of firearms to anyone who hasn't passed a background check, ban sales to those under 21, and end the sale of bump stocks, gun modifiers that make semiautomatic weapons fire faster.

Almost two months after the school shooting that killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wall Street isn't the only place where renewed discussions of gun policy are taking place. Retailers like Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods implemented new policies not long after the Florida shooting: Walmart raised the minimum age for the purchase of firearms, and Dick's removed all assault-style rifles from store shelves.