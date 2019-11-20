Bank robbery leads to wild shootout, leaving teen and Chicago officer wounded

"This was a very tumultuous scene," the Chicago police superintendent said. A 15-year-old boy taking a piano lesson at a music store and a veteran officer were shot.
Image: A Chicago police officer and two other individuals are in critical condition after a gun battle in the city's Old Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday night.
A Chicago police officer and two other individuals are in critical condition after a gun battle in the city's Old Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday night.NBC Chicago

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li

A suspect in a bank robbery was killed and a teen bystander and a Chicago police officer were wounded during a wild chase and shootout Tuesday, authorities said.

Two men robbed a bank in suburban Des Plaines at around 4:30 p.m., and responding police captured one of the suspects while the other fled on foot, officials said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

That second suspect stole a car before FBI agents and police tracked that vehicle to Chicago's northwest side, authorities said.

When the suspect exited a freeway in the city at about 6:53 p.m., he saw officers and opened fire, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. A 46-year-old officer, who has been with the department 17 years, was hit.

"Upon seeing CPD, the offender fired at the vehicles at which time a Chicago police officer suffered a wound to the temple of his head in the exchange," Johnson told reporters. "Des Plaines police continued with the pursuit."

The chase ended at a music store in the 4200 block of Irving Park Road where a 15-year-old boy, taking a piano lesson there, was shot in the arm and the stomach, officials said. The 32-year-old suspect was fatally shot by Des Plaines police, officials said.

"This was a very tumultuous scene," Johnson who is retiring at the end of this year said. "I want to offer my heartfelt concern for all those involved and I pray for a speedy recovery of our officer and the 15-year-old."

The wounded officer is being treated at the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

"He was fortunate. He does have a skull fracture, he does have blood on the brain. I would say he’s currently in serious but stable condition," Dr. Marius Katilius told reporters Tuesday night. "The next 24 hours will be pivotal in the care."

Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Associated Press contributed.