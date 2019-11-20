A suspect in a bank robbery was killed and a teen bystander and a Chicago police officer were wounded during a wild chase and shootout Tuesday, authorities said.
Two men robbed a bank in suburban Des Plaines at around 4:30 p.m., and responding police captured one of the suspects while the other fled on foot, officials said.
That second suspect stole a car before FBI agents and police tracked that vehicle to Chicago's northwest side, authorities said.
When the suspect exited a freeway in the city at about 6:53 p.m., he saw officers and opened fire, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. A 46-year-old officer, who has been with the department 17 years, was hit.
"Upon seeing CPD, the offender fired at the vehicles at which time a Chicago police officer suffered a wound to the temple of his head in the exchange," Johnson told reporters. "Des Plaines police continued with the pursuit."
The chase ended at a music store in the 4200 block of Irving Park Road where a 15-year-old boy, taking a piano lesson there, was shot in the arm and the stomach, officials said. The 32-year-old suspect was fatally shot by Des Plaines police, officials said.
"This was a very tumultuous scene," Johnson who is retiring at the end of this year said. "I want to offer my heartfelt concern for all those involved and I pray for a speedy recovery of our officer and the 15-year-old."
The wounded officer is being treated at the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
"He was fortunate. He does have a skull fracture, he does have blood on the brain. I would say he’s currently in serious but stable condition," Dr. Marius Katilius told reporters Tuesday night. "The next 24 hours will be pivotal in the care."